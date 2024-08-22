Dangerous driver smashed into multiple parked cars in 70mph chase

This video More videos

Dashcam footage shows a dangerous 70mph car chase that let to a car smashing into multiple parked vehicles on a residential street.

Video (click to play above) shows how Nathan Baker, aged 41, drove his car recklessly through a residential area, before crashing into some parked vehicles. Baker, who was already disqualified from driving and was found with drugs in his vehicle, had failed to stop for police, and led response officers on a dangerous chase, before crashing into multiple parked cars.

Driving offences

Baker, of Forrester Street, Netherfield, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing. He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance, driving dangerously and possession of cannabis on 5 August.

Officers on patrol first spotted Baker’s BMW as it sped towards them around 2.10am. Although officers activated their blue light, the vehicle reversed and then sped away along Parkview Road, Eastglade Road and Beckhampton Road.

Wheel came off BMW

The speed limit varies from 20mph to 30mph along these roads, but Baker reached speeds of between 50mph and 70mph as officers pursued him at a safe distance. When it crashed into the parked cars, one of the BMW’s wheels came off the vehicle and collided into the police car causing a significant impact.

Baker jumped out of his car after the crash but officers caught up with him following a brief foot chase. He was detained and later arrested for a host of driving offences.

Nathan Baker jailed for dangerous driving | Notts Police

Lucky no-one was hurt

Police Constable Louis Jamieson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Baker demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of other road users when he sped through a built-up residential area in such a reckless manner. Thankfully no one was injured by his display of driving that night, but that is no thanks to him.