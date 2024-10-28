Daredevil pilot filmed practising remarkable aerial acrobatics in plane over city

By Robert Cumber, Lucinda Herbert
Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 13:37 BST
Video shows a pilot performing some amazing manoeuvres high over a city centre, to the amazement of those down below.

The clip (click to play above) was shared by Daz Gilbert, who enjoyed watching the sensational aerial acrobatics - but says it appeared to be someone practising, rather than putting on a public display.

He said the pilot appeared to be practising the manouevres rather than putting on a display for any particular event or occasion.

In the video, the plane can be seen performing two consecutive loop-the-loops, climbing high into the sky before diving down in the first instance.

Daz Gilbert filmed this pilot performing some remarkable aerial acrobatics in a plane above Wincobank, Sheffieldplaceholder image
Daz Gilbert filmed this pilot performing some remarkable aerial acrobatics in a plane above Wincobank, Sheffield | Daz Gilbert

Skywriting is often used for romantic gestures, like wedding proposals, or to pay tribute to lost loved ones. Skilled pilots are able to spell out names or draw hearts in the sky using their planes.

But in this footage, the plane does not appear to be drawing any particular pattern in the sky when it appeared over Wincobank in Sheffield on Friday, October 25 and yesterday, Saturday, October 27.

