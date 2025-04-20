Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazing footage shows 12 tiny ducklings splashing about and having fun as they follow their mum around a stream.

Brilliant footage shows the moment 12 ducklings leapt down a waterfall under the watchful eye of their caring mother.

Photographer John Hayward captured the adorable scene as the family of ducks splashed about in a stream in Wesley Brook near Shifnal in Shropshire.

The tentative “day-old” ducklings are seen waddling across the slippery rocks before sliding down into the shallow water on the afternoon of April 13.

One of the ducklings. | John Hayward / Shropshire and Beyond / SWNS

John, 38, who runs photography company Shropshire and Beyond, said: “I was sat having a coffee in my garden when I could hear these tiny ducklings quacking in the stream.

“There was a very gentle waterfall they were playing on it with their mother watching very nearby. It was wonderful because they kept taking it in turns to try and climb the waterfall and then slide all the way back into the pools at the bottom. The ducklings could only have been a day old but were very interested in the water and keeping up with their siblings and their mother.

“I often travel miles and miles to capture beautiful shots but it goes to show you can also get lucky with nature in your own back garden.”