Watch the electric moment rock band The Killers interrupted a concert to show the final moments of England's victory in the Euro 2024 semi-final - to a shower of red and white confetti!

Video from the concert shows the final moments of the game being played on a large screen across the entire stage at O2 Wembley in London on Wednesday, July 10 in front of thousands of fans.

The moment the whistle blew confirming England's victory and progression to the final, the audience roared in triumph and confetti burst from the front of the stage.

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday after a last-minute strike from substitute Ollie Watkins sealed victory over the Netherlands.

