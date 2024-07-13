Dramatic video shows huge fire raging with plumes of smoke rising into air between two tourist destinations
Dramatic aerial video shows a massive fire raging with black plumes of smoke rising into the sky between two popular tourist destinations.
In the 30-second video, a large line of intense flames can be seen, with thick smoke engulfing the land, as a helicopter circles the affected area.
The fire is reported to have started at the Cerro Muriano military base in Córdoba, Spain, with it having spread outside the military exclusion zone. The blaze, in the Andalusia region, is situated between tourist locations Malaga and Seville.
The Andalusian Forest Fire Extinguishing Service posted the footage on X on July 12 saying there was an active fire in Cerro Muriano and that helicopters, planes, forest firefighting groups and fire engines were on scene. In a later update, the service said that more than 120 professionals, 11 aerial means and 5 firefighting vehicles are continuing to work for the fire’s stabilisation.
