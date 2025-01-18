This video More videos

A brand new net-zero 'ghost school' with a playground and a sports field will never open after being built in “completely the wrong place” - here’s our videos of the week.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.

Adorable video shows bear mum and cubs excitedly sliding around on frozen lake

Adorable footage shows a mother bear and her four cubs playing and wrestling on a frozen lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North American black bears at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire enjoyed a day of ice skating after the recent cold snap caused the lake in their enclosure to freeze over.

Mum Phoenix and her four cubs were seen sniffing at the ice, sliding on their stomachs, and even wrestling on the slippery surface.

Cubs Harvard, Maple, Colorado and Aspen, seemed confused at first, before quickly getting caught up in the excitement.

Barber, 76, has been cutting hair for 56 years - and still charges old-fashioned prices

The UK’s longest serving barber says he has no plans to hang up his scissors yet after nearly 65 Years of cutting hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melvin Eley, 76, is at the barber shop he joined in 1961 and still charges old-fashioned prices - £8 per trim - more than six decades later.

He started working at the shop on Richmond Road in Stetchford, Birmingham, as a Saturday boy aged 13 and has remained there ever since.

The great-grandad-of-six works 20 hours a week and says he’ll keep going for as long as he physically can.

Melvin started under the leadership of the shop's previous owner Tony East before buying out the business in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'old school' barber has become somewhat of a local legend and many of his clients have been regulars for the last 30 to 50 years. His longest serving customer, John, has been visiting the shop from his home in Shirley, West Midlands, for 66 years.

Shocking moment man tries to swig his lager while being arrested for drink driving

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a West Yorkshire man tried to take a swig of his lager as he was being arrested for drink driving.

On December 31, at around 12.40pm, police attended Headcorn High Street, Kent following a report that a car had collided with several parked vehicles in a supermarket car park, and that the driver was drunk and had left the scene to buy more alcohol.

The suspect, 47, from West Yorkshire, was located and arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couple stay in Boeing 747 hotel and get to sleep in the cockpit

A couple of plane spotters spent the night in a plane hotel - and got to sleep in the cockpit of a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Annabelle Green, 20, and her boyfriend Joel Simons, 21, are both avid plane spotters so the prospect of staying in an aircraft was too good to miss.

The Jumbo Jet Hotel is stationed at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden. The hotel, which consists of one Boeing 747 aircraft, houses a range of 14 rooms and dorms, with cheaper rooms costing £70 and suites charging upwards of £180.

Annabelle and Joel treated themselves to the aircraft's best room - the cockpit - for a total of £200 a night. This also granted them sole access to what was once the first class cabin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabelle, a student from Daventry in Northamptonshire said the experience “definitely exceeded our expectations”.

‘Modern and immaculate’ brand new net-zero 'ghost school' will never open

A newly built net-zero primary school has closed before a single pupil entered a classroom due to lack of demand.

Waterside Primary School was supposed to open last September and promised to serve 210 pupils with 30 nursery places on offer. But only a few parents applied for their children to attend the school so it was shut before term even started.

The school project was overseen by the Department for Education (DfE), and the Greenwood Academies Trust had intended to run it. Last month, the DfE pulled funding from the school due to low pupil demand and the academy trust has also pulled out of the agreement. The trust says it will now be trying to find an “alternate use for the site”.