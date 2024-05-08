Hen party get lost in the music as jazz band serenades them after they get off bus in brilliant video footage
Video footage shows a delighted hen party being serenaded by a lively jazz festival performance from Jaydee Brass Band.
The band, described as an eight piece brass band with a New-Orleans speciality, jazz and a touch of funk were covered the hit song ‘Killing Me Softly’ and were surrounded by people out enjoying the jazz festival.
The musicians can be seen approaching the bride-to-be, kneeling down and performing to her, as other members of the party laugh along and film. The hen party members can then be seen dancing and singing to the band’s performance, before clapping and waving as they dance on by and move on.