Incredible footage shows cute pod of dolphins swimming alongside a boat off UK coast
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Unbelievable footage shows the heart-warming moment a pod of dolphins started flipping about next to a boat near the UK coast.
Captured on video by David Royall, the dolphins were filmed playfully swimming alongside a boat as it made its way through the south coast waters off Portsmouth.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.