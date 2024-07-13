Jude Bellingham: Euro 24 Spain vs England: Video shows excited England fans dancing around “Bellingham” bus

Watch as England fans dance on the street and on the top deck of the bus after they notice its destination.

Video shows the moment happy England football fans danced around a “Bellingham” bus.

In the footage, a crowd of fans are seen recording the bus, displaying the England and Real Madrid star’s name, and singing and dancing around it. Some fans also run onto the bus and jump up and down, continuing their partying.

The fans were out celebrating England’s Euro 2024 semi final victory against the Netherlands when they spotted the number 47 bus to Bellingham in Lewisham, south-east London.

Lenny Levent / SWNS

Lenny Levent posted the video to TikTok with the caption: "#itscominghome #euro2024 #england #footballtiktok #fyp #bellingham". Some viewers seemingly thought the bus was named after Jude Bellingham, not realising Bellingham is a place in London.

Another video shows how a green-fingered England fan has transformed his front garden by painting Jude Bellingham's number 10 shirt onto his lawn.

Bryn Nicholls, 66, created the 20ft (6m) lawn mural at his home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, where Bellingham was born and raised.

England face Spain in the Euro 24 final on July 14 at 8pm.

