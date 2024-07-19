Moment drug dealer is arrested at petrol pump after bloodstain links him to cannabis haul worth up to £2.5M

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch as Small is handcuffed at a service station, before police discover drugs and money in his Chrysler 300.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer was arrested as he was filling up his car at a service station after a bloodstain linked him to the crime.

On May 16 2024, police were notified that packages of cannabis had been found inside a storage container in Halling, Kent. Officers discovered hundreds of vacuum-sealed bags of the class B drug -  weighing a total of 427 kilogrammes and worth between £1.5 million and £2.5 million.

Traces of blood were found on a cardboard box and was later discovered to be a DNA match of John Small.

John Small was arrested after a bloodstain linked him to crime.John Small was arrested after a bloodstain linked him to crime.
John Small was arrested after a bloodstain linked him to crime. | Kent Police

On May 21, Small was arrested after officers spotted him filling up his Chrysler 300 at a service station in Chatham. Police found a further 1kg package of cannabis and £3,200 cash in his vehicle.

John Small, 61, of Brunswick Street, Maidstone, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis, and was sentenced to four years imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on July 17.

