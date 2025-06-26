This video More videos

A former Miss England finalist shares her story of growing up in the world of competitive tractor-pulling, in a high-octane video taken at a national motorsports event.

Meet Ellie Pacey (click to play video above), a motorsports enthusiast who was a finalist in Miss England 2020, and hopes to encourage more girls to take up tractor pulling.

Former beauty queen grew up with motorsports

Ellie started competing in tractor pulling when she was 7 years old, and says she’s never known any different. Ellie says: “My dad competed in tractor pulling, so I went to my first event when I was 2 weeks old.”

Ellie Pacey from Northants with her light-modified tractor, On The Limit. | Lucinda Herbert

The sport involves driving modified tractors -some with multiple engines and other modifications, while pulling a heavy drag (also known as a sled) down a 100-metre long track. The winner is the tractor driver that manages to pull theirs the furthest.

Watch Ellie speed down the track

Ellie drives a light modified tractor as part of the On The Limit team, with her mum and dad. In the video above, 24-year-old Ellie can be seen revving up her engines and speeding down the track during the UK Truck and Tractor Pull 2025.

The event was held at Scorton Showground, in Lancashire.

Inclusive and family-friendly motorsport

Ellie was one of many female drivers at the nationwide motorsports competition, and the former beauty queen claims tractor-pulling is a diverse and inclusive sport.

The two-day event includes different classes, including some aimed at youngsters.

Ellie, who also works as a test technician for the Mercedes F1 team, says: "It's a motorsport, so there are going to be more men into it, but I've never been treated any different because I'm a girl".

‘Iconic’ Jessica Rabbit painting on tractor

Her light-modified tractor has an eye-catching design, which was all painted by hand. The painting has a theme around a gambler who has spent up.

One side of the tractor also includes a painting of iconic cartoon character, Jessica Rabbit.

Further tractor pulling events will take place at the Scorton Showground, including the Great Eccleston Show on 12 - 13 July and the BTPA Championship points pull, round 5 on 22 Aug.