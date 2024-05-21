Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows an incredible transformation after a 32 stone woman lost 11st 10lbs in just nine months - and celebrated with a trip to Disneyland.

Anastasia Morris, 32, said she used to be ‘too big’ for any theme park rides - but after an incredible weight loss she has celebrated with a trip to Disneyland.

Gastric bypass surgery

Last year after tipping the scales weighing 31st 13lbs - the highest weight her bathroom scales could record - and bursting out of a size 36 - she decided to make a change. She wanted to go on theme park rides and enjoy day trips with Euan, her 12 year old son, so she had gastric bypass surgery in August 2023.

Huge weight loss

She lost 3st 7lbs in the first month - and has now lost 11st 10lbs in total nine months on. Now 19st 10lbs and a size 22, Anastasia can weigh herself on her bathroom scales with ease - and is looking forward to losing another 9st 10lbs to reach her goal weight.

‘I was too big for theme park rides’

Ms Morris, from Llanymynech, Wales, said: "I would always be thinking 'what can I eat next?' and after I had my son the weight continued to creep up. It got to the point I could barely walk - I was too big for theme park rides and couldn't sit in booth seats at restaurants.”

The admin assistant said she felt like she was ‘existing’ - but the weight loss has changed her life. "I can go on day trips with my family and walk for miles - my only regret is that I didn't get the surgery sooner."

No more anxiety

Ms Morris claims she hadn’t been on a theme park ride since she was 15, and that she would have to watch while her son rode with his dad. She said: "All I ever wanted was to shop in normal clothes shops and go on a theme park ride with my son. Now I can do that - we went to Disneyland in April and I walked around all day and went on every ride with my son.