A desperate man has shared video of his mould-ridden flat, but claims his local council is doing "nothing" about the damp even after a relative was hospitalised.

A desperate man has shared footage (click to play above) showing the state of his mould-ridden home, which he says the local council are doing nothing to fix. In the video, black mould can be seen on the walls and furniture - which Brandon Handleigh, 19, says started on the desk, bed and drawers in his bedroom, before spreading to the rest of the flat.

Mr Handleigh says he has been living in "atrocious" conditions since he moved into his partner's grandparent's flat in November 2022. His partner and grandparents have lived in the flat for 15 years, but issues began around three years ago.

Plaster sliding off the wall

They noticed moisture on the walls and floor after a kitchen drimaster - a device to reduce humidity - was replaced. The problems persisted until Swansea Council intervened in March 2023 when they stripped the walls.

But Brandon says their attempts were unsuccessful with the re-plastered clumps of plaster sliding off the wall. Just weeks later, conditions worsened and Brandon said he woke up feeling like he was "walking through a puddle."

His partner's grandad has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma and has been hospitalised after the black mould spores brought on a lung infection. Throughout their ordeal, the family say they have had several different inspections from Swansea Council, but Brandon says they are doing nothing to take it further.

Mould growing in drawers

He said: "Our clothes have been destroyed as the inside of a chest of draws was covered with mould on the inside. It's in the kitchen, the plaster on the ceiling is falling down and is mouldy...wallpaper is falling, mould is growing in the drawers, all over the ceiling.

The flat also has a stream running underneath it and Brandon believes that could be contributing to their issues. Brandon says a dehumidifier was broken from the excess moisture.

Council ‘do nothing’

Desperate to fix their crumbling flat, Brandon says they have had several inspections of the flat without progress. He said: "Since March 2023, we've had inspections, they look around and they do nothing. They always say they're going to take it back to office and asses it but they just don't do anything. When we chase them up they just tell us they're still assessing it but again they don't come out again or try and fix the problem.”

Generating ‘too much heat’

After a recent inspection of the flat on Friday (16/08), the family were told they were generating too much heat but they say they never have the heating on.

A spokesperson for Swansea Council said: "Our Housing Team has been working hard to respond to issues raised by the tenant in relation to various issues at the property. This has included carrying out a number of repairs throughout 2023 and this year, including the installation of a dehumidifier to assist with condensation.

"Following the installation of equipment to deal with condensation, our inspectors made further arrangements with the tenant in January 2024 to visit and inspect the property. Unfortunately, the tenant was not home for the planned visit, so an inspection was not possible.

"We always advise tenants about the importance of being available for planned visits so improvements and repairs can be planned. Further inspections in July this year have identified additional repairs to help rectify any further issues with damp and mould. This includes replacing ceilings and painting of interior walls.