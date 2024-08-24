Dramatic CCTV shows moment police tackle brazen thief seconds after he snatches phone from victim’s pocket
Dramatic CCTV shows the moment plain-clothed police officers tackled and arrested a street thief, seconds after he snatched a phone from his victim’s back pocket.
In the footage, a man dressed in white can be seen running across a road, before he steals a mobile phone from the back pocket of his unaware victim. Witnessing this, PC Josh Lowther and PC Stephen Rogers, who were out patrolling the area, race to tackle and arrest the thief. The officers later retrieved the stolen phone and returned it to its unwitting owner.
The incident happened on July 5 in Soho, London.
Kaidi Nasser, 25 (21.07.1999), was charged with theft before he was remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to theft and was given 30 weeks imprisonment at Westminster Magistrates Court on July 8.
