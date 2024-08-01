This video More videos

Watch the moment shots are fired as men wield machetes, axes and bats in large-scale disorder at sports event - sending families running away in fear.

Numerous people were injured when the violence erupted between two groups at a Kabaddi tournament in summer 2023. Multiple people were attacked by thugs wearing face masks and scarves around their faces while brandishing firearms, knives, swords and bats. The ugly scenes - which was a pre-arranged fight between rival gangs - sent spectators and families running in terror.

Officers were called to the site, off Elvaston Lane in Derby, just before 4pm on August 20 last year following reports of shots being fired and people fighting with weapons.

Seven men are now facing jail after being convicted of being part of the large-scale disorder.

Derbyshire Police has now released disturbing footage showing the moment gunshots were fired and the groups clashing in a field wielding bladed weapons.

Parminder Singh, 25, was one of those who attended the pre-meeting and was captured on drone footage wearing a face covering and with his hood up.

He was also seen to move towards a hedge between two fields, with police later locating a shoulder bag in the area which contained a loaded semi-automatic pistol. His DNA was found on both the pistol and the bag. He was hit by a bullet in the groin during the brawl and had to have it removed during surgery at hospital.

Singh, from the West Midlands, has now been found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a firearm following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Malkeet Singh, 24, of Wolverhampton, was part of the other group, and was also involved in the brawl. He was also assaulted and suffered injuries to his head and he has now been convicted of violent disorder.

Five other people have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the fight and all seven men will be sentenced at a later date. Karamjit Singh, 36, of Derby, and Baljit Singh, 33, of Wolverhampton, admitted possession of a bladed article and violent disorder. Hardev Uppal, 34, of Tipton, West Mids., pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and wounding.

Jagjit Singh, 31, of Wolverhampton, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Doodhnath Tripathi, 30, of Hounslow, London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and wounding.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of Derbyshire Police,said: “What should have been a pleasant day out for people attending a sporting event turned into a huge violent disorder in which multiple people were injured.

“We know that this incident and the subsequent police investigation had a huge impact on people living in the area as well as those spectators who had attended and we are very grateful to all who have helped with our enquiries.”

Detective Constable Stevie Barker, who led the investigation, added: “Hundreds of officers have assisted with this investigation , not just from Derbyshire, but across the country, and I would like to thank them for their work to assist with bringing justice for such a huge disorder.

“Malkeet Singh and Parminder Singh showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others during this event so I am pleased they have now been convicted for their part in this very disturbing incident.”

Superintendent Rebecca Webster, Head of Operations for South Division, said: “We know that the vast majority of people who attended this event did so with good intentions to enjoy a fun family day out.

“Sadly this was spoiled when a number of people - many of whom travelled from across the country – arrived with the intention of causing serious harm and disorder to others.

“This was clearly a very distressing and upsetting incident for all those present on the day and we’d like to thank them for their co-operation throughout this investigation, as well as praise the local community for their support in the days and weeks that followed as we know it did have a significant ongoing impact on them.”

In a statement released the day after the incident, the England Kabaddi Federation (EKF) condemned the attacks. They said: "EKF condemns the incident that took place yesterday at Derby Kabaddi Tournament in strongest terms possible.

"EKF understands that a fight broke out between unknown individuals in the car park which then spread as far as the entrance gates of the Kabaddi playing areas which as always was secured by two metre high mesh security fence.

"However, the individuals involved did not get past the crowd barriers protecting the pitch. While it was a horrific and terrifying incident no bystander (player, official or spectator) was in any way attacked or involved.