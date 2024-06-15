“What is that?!” I revealed my forearm tattoo to my shocked mum seconds before boarding plane to America
Video shows how a son surprised his mum with a forearm tattoo seconds before boarding a plane to America.
Josh Stuart, 19, waved goodbye to his mum - revealing his new body art - as he walked away from his family to go through airport security.
In shock, Josh's mum, Emma Stuart, can be heard shouting: "What is that? What is that? Is that a tattoo or is that fake? Please tell me if that's fake? Josh get back here and show me that tattoo!"
Josh, from Melbourne, Australia, had managed to hide the tattoo, which covers his entire forearm, for five days before revealing it to his mum just as he left for his gap year.
Josh's sister Holly, 21, who filmed the video, said: "Mum has never been fond of tattoos, so she's never happy whenever any of us get one. But Josh is the baby, he's the youngest of us, so it's extra tough."
Mum Emma said: "I thought it was fake at first but now I'm hearing it's not fake. The little sh*t!"
