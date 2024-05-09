Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the cubs appear tentative at first, looking for reassurance, before they begin to skip and jump around on the grass.

Adorable video footage shows the moment three Asiatic lion cubs ventured into the outside world for the first time almost two months after being born.

The cubs slowly wander around their grassy enclosure, before they become livelier and are seen happily playing with each other.

The litter was born to seven-year-old mum, Arya, and 14-year-old dad Bhanu at London Zoo on March 13. Zookeepers have been able to monitor the cubs first moments, from nursing to their playful antics inside the den, using a hidden “clubcam”.

