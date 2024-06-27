I stayed in UK's cheapest hotel - it cost £16 a night and had a 'prison-style mirror' - but I'd go back
A YouTuber has shared his experience of staying in the cheapest hotel in the UK. In the video, George Redfern, 21, takes a ‘tour’ inside the room - showing a black clothes rail, and a door that’s ‘looks like it’s been smashed through’ - but says he would stay there again.
Door ‘smashed through’
Visiting the Coco Beach Hotel, in Blackpool, the content creator walks through the various ‘features’ in his room. It includes a lamp and a sink right by the top end of the bed. He adds: ‘This looks like a prison mirror’, before showing a bedsheet containing a number of stains. But Mr Redfern said despite the basic facilities, he had a pleasant night when he stayed on June 14, 2024.
‘Prison mirror’ and sink by the bed
The hotel has a two star rating on Booking.com and for £16.20-a-night it is the cheapest hotel in the UK. George, a content creator, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: “It surprised me how clean it was for a hotel that cheap, and I probably would stay there again.
George booked a room at Coco Beach Hotel in Blackpool after searching for the UK's cheapest hotel. It took him around five minutes to get into the hotel because the ‘landlord’s phone was broken’. He added: “I knew it was going to be a run down hotel. I knew it wasn't going to be the nicest."
