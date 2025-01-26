We're taking our two-year-old backpacking in Asia so he can grow up around other cultures

By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A video shows two-year-old Aris getting ready to go backpacking in Asia, where his parents first met and where they feel the happiest.

A two-year-old backpacker has embarked on his first long-haul trip, hostel-hopping around Asia - because his parents want him to grow up "around other cultures, discovering the world."

Louis Bennett, 32, and Kay Chalaris, 34, used to backpack separately before meeting in a Cambodian hostel in November 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after staying in southeast Asia for five months, the pair had no further savings to travel with - and were forced to stop completely after the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Louis Bennett and Kay Chalaris with young Aris.Louis Bennett and Kay Chalaris with young Aris.
Louis Bennett and Kay Chalaris with young Aris. | Louis Bennett / SWNS

Two years later, Kay fell pregnant with the couple’s son, Aris, now two, and haven’t been able to go on an extended trip since.

After saving £8,000 in total, to cover flights, accommodation, food and public transport, the family set off for an indefinite trip around Asia on January 16.

The couple plan to take Aris to Thailand, Vietnam, and Siem Reap, Cambodia - where they first met, and are hoping to document their travels on littlenomaticfamily.com.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louis, a web designer from Portsmouth said: “We can’t wait to take Aris to Asia, where we feel the happiest. We’ve got the first two months booked and planned - but no idea how long we’re going to stay.”

Kay said: “We’ve been trying to explain everything to Aris because he’s only two. I’ve shown him where we’re going to see elephants and which beaches we’re going to. He’s got his little life jacket packed, as well as his hiking boots and summer outfits.”

Lyon to Phuket flight: £741.81

Phuket to Cambodia flight: £180

Accommodation: £1,366 for the first 63 nights

Related topics:PortsmouthParentsThailandHampshireVideoTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice