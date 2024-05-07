Video of widow who married terminally ill fiancé in hospital hours before he died
In the video, Rosie Dack, 25, explains how they planned the wedding in just two hours - after her fiancé told her on a whim his last wish was to marry her. Ryan Dack, also 25, had gone into hospital suffering with pneumonia, and after a few days in critical care she was warned that he only had a week to live.
The couple got married at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 25, 2023. They shared their wedding night on the ward - with Rosie sleeping in a campbed next to her husband. But Ryan died the following evening, leaving Rosie to go on with her arranged hen do and celebrate their anniversary as a widow.
Rosie, a content creator from Norwich, Norfolk, said: “It was the best day of my life - but I didn’t know it would be my last with him. When hospital staff heard getting married was Ryan’s last wish, they did absolutely everything they could."
His funeral took place exactly one month later - with his “groomsmen” giving the eulogies. Rosie said: “On our one-month anniversary, I went to Norwich and flew a kite. It’s his favourite city in the world - and 10 days before he died, he said he’d love to take our son or daughter there to fly kites. So, I did it for him.”