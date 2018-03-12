A fun test of Zooperpowers for youngsters at Whipsnade

Families will be able to discover how their own skills compare to the incredible superpowers of the animal world at Whipsnade Zoo.

Children will be able to embark on a Superpowers Trail around the zoo from Friday, March 30, to Sunday, April 15.

It’s a chance to test their agility against that of a monkey, their sense of smell against that of a brown bear, and see if they have the super-stealth of a tiger.

Children of all ages will be given a special comic book packed with activities to guide them around the zoo’s new Superpowers Trail, with fascinating facts to find out and super-selfies to take.

To complete their mission, young crusaders head to Superhero HQ, where they can put their own animal super-skills to the test, in a series of lively, family games.

Throughout the day, a series of talks and demonstrations will celebrate incredible animals and their special abilities, such as colossal elephants, super-armoured dwarf crocodiles and super-stinky ring-tailed lemurs.

Once youngsters have earned champion status, they can marvel at the zoo’s 3,500 other animals and develop their own agility and strength at Hullabazoo Indoor and Outdoor Play.

The Superpowers Trail is part of ZSL’s 2018 Superhero Takeover.

Visit www.zsl.org to book a place.