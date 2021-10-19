11-year-old Luton drummer's video for Black History Month gains over one million views

An 11-year-old drummer from Luton is joining in with Black History Month by celebrating black musicians and authors.

Geneva London, who has been playing the drums since her seventh birthday, is promoting the work of black musicians and authors on her website and social media channels.

She started two weeks ago by sharing a video of herself playing to a song called Back to Life by Soul II Soul, and within three days of it being uploaded to her Facebook the video reached over 1 million views.

Geneva London is celebrating the work of black musicians and authors on her website and social media channels

She said: "I have been celebrating Black History Month, I have been drumming to some songs by black musicians and I have been doing book reviews of books by black authors.

"It has been good and I have enjoyed it. It was amazing that the Back to Life video got so many views.

"I have had lots of positive feedback and really good responses.

"I have been reading both fiction and non-fiction books and the review will be on my website - iamgeneva.com - and my social media channels.

Geneva London has been playing the drums since she was seven

"I have read Natives by Akala and Don't Touch My Hair by Emma Dabiri. I have enjoyed reading the books, I haven't got a favourite, it's hard to choose because they are all so different.

"I enjoy celebrating Black History Month this way because I am sharing my love for reading and music and I am also bringing in some history and some representation of black culture.

"I would like to say it is really good to be proud of your heritage and learn your history because it is important to know what the generations before you have gone through and you should always be proud of who you are."