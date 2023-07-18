News you can trust since 1891
A nostalgic event in honour of Luton’s former Legends nightclub

Here's an exciting event that will bring back some nostalgic memories for many clubbers that used to party hard at one of Luton's premier venues, Legends nightclub.
By Tony Hendrix
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST

The venue was located in John’s Street and dominated the club scene for pretty much a decade in Bedfordshire, attracting customers from every corner of the UK before it was sold to off to Luminar leisure who struggled to keep up the successful formula developed by business tycoon Jim Kelly.

Well, those of you that were regular stompers at Legends will be pleased to hear that Saturday, August 19 sees the first Legends of Luton Old Skool Reunion since the venue closed almost 20 years ago.

This nostalgic event sees the return of Luton’s very own Gappa G and Hypa Hypa alongside the legendary MC Five-Alive, with an exclusive two-hour set from MC Ron Jon.

DJs Gappa G and Hypa HypaDJs Gappa G and Hypa Hypa
    Those of you that made it to the top floor at Legends can go back in time with the town’s finest funky house duo, DJs Johnny G and Paks who used to rock that floor silly - a pair of absolutely awesome DJs!

    Legends also played a huge role in the garage explosion back in the late 90s and often played host to many top garage artists and DJs. This reunion brings some back of these boys – Mike Ruffcut Lloyd alongside Raw FM's DJ Torsion, Selecta MK, Kaos Mr C and DJ Conflict.

    The event takes place at The Four Horseshoes located at 80 Park Street, Luton LU1 3EU. It’s an all day event promising the the best old skool you can ever imagine from 12noon till 1am in the morning. The event will be hosted by non other than Lyrix G and MC Hypeman.

    Tickets are £12 plus a booking fee and limited to the first 200 people! Visit www.skiddle.com for tickets and search for Legends of Luton!This is a ticket only event. Over 18s only. An event not to be missed!

