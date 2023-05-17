News you can trust since 1891
Acid jazz exhibition comes to Hat Factory - with live performances

The exhibit will have rare footage and interviews

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th May 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:13 BST

To celebrate 35 years of music, the record label Acid Jazz & Other Illicit Grooves is coming to the Hat Factory with its latest exhibit.

The exhibition will feature rare footage interviews, music, posters and photographs from the label’s history. From May 19 to June 1, there will be question and answer sessions with acid jazz pioneers of the scene like Eddie Piller, Dean Rudland and Adrian Gibson . During the stint at the Hat Factory, guests can enjoy live performances from Omar, Monday Michiru, and MF Robots (Music For Robots).

Expect to see exciting never been seen rare video footage, magazine and radio interviews & features, iconic photography, posters and flyers, record label artworks of the music and musicians from the dance floor archives.

Pictured: MF Robots duo - Jan Kincaid and Dawn JosephPictured: MF Robots duo - Jan Kincaid and Dawn Joseph
    The Luton stop is the last location on the exhibition’s tour after popping up in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds. Book tickets here.