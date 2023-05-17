Acid jazz exhibition comes to Hat Factory - with live performances
The exhibit will have rare footage and interviews
To celebrate 35 years of music, the record label Acid Jazz & Other Illicit Grooves is coming to the Hat Factory with its latest exhibit.
The exhibition will feature rare footage interviews, music, posters and photographs from the label’s history. From May 19 to June 1, there will be question and answer sessions with acid jazz pioneers of the scene like Eddie Piller, Dean Rudland and Adrian Gibson . During the stint at the Hat Factory, guests can enjoy live performances from Omar, Monday Michiru, and MF Robots (Music For Robots).
Expect to see exciting never been seen rare video footage, magazine and radio interviews & features, iconic photography, posters and flyers, record label artworks of the music and musicians from the dance floor archives.
The Luton stop is the last location on the exhibition’s tour after popping up in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds. Book tickets here.