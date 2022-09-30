All dates and venues for Milton Jones Milton Impossible tour

Comedian Milton Jones hits the road

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (and headline on Dave’s One Night Stand).

This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury’s, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones said: “We’ve all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy. Some people say that they really love it, others that can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said, ‘It’s just what we need at the moment’.”

Milton’s last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people.

Milton has co-written and performed in 13 of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy – he is currently writing his 14th radio series.

Milton won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award.

Tickets from www.miltonjones.com

Tour Dates

OCTOBER 2022

3/10/2022 TUNBRIDGE WELLS, Assembly Theatre

4/10/2022 BRISTOL, Redgrave Theatre

6/10/2022 LEEDS, City Varieties

7/10/2022 STOCKTON, ARC Theatre

8/10/2022 SOUTHPORT, Comedy Festival

9/10/2022 BRADFORD, St George’s Hall

12/10/2022 WELLINGBOROUGH, Castle

13/10/2022 BLACKPOOL, Grand Theatre

14/10/2022 GALASHIELS, Volunteer Hall

15/10/2022 DUNDEE, Caird Hall

16/10/2022 ABERDEEN, Tivoli

19/10/2022 BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall

20/10/2022 HUDDERSFIELD, Lawrence Batley Theatre

26/10/2022 NEWBURY, Corn Exchange

27/10/2022 HEREFORD, Courtyard Theatre

29/10/2022 HORSHAM, Capitol Theatre

30/10/2022 WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal

NOVEMBER 2022

1/11/2022 MAIDSTONE, Hazlitt

2/11/2022 CAMBERLEY, Theatre

3/11/2022 NORTH FINCHLEY, Arts Depot

4/11/2022 FARNHAM, Maltings

5/11/2022 WORCESTER, The Swan Theatre

8/11/2022 SCARBOROUGH, Spa Theatre

9/11/2022 SUNDERLAND, Firestation

10/11/2022 HEXHAM, Queens Hall

11/11/2022 NORTHALLERTON, Forum

16/11/2022 CHELTENHAM, Everyman Theatre

17/11/2022 BRIDPORT, Electric Palace

18/11/2022 EXMOUTH, Pavilion

19/11/2022 PORT TALBOT, Princess Royal Theatre

20/11/2022 CARDIFF, New Theatre

23/11/2022 WIMBORNE, Tivoli

24/11/2022 FROME, Cheese and Grain

25/11/2022 TORQUAY, Babbacombe Theatre

27/11/2022 BATH, Komedia