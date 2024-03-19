Who are you most excited to see? Picture: BBC

Record-breaking BRIT winner, RAYE, will headline the Main Stage while Charli XCX will play the New Music Stage on Saturday, May 25.

More than 100,000 music fans are expect at the park in Luton during the late May bank holiday weekend. On Monday, we also found out that Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Rudimental and Ella Henderson would be gracing the stages on Friday, May 24.

On the Saturday, RAYE and Charli XCX will be joined by Aitch, Mabel, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Shygirl and Dylan, as well as other artists for a day of performances.

Radio 1’s Greg James said: “It’s set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we’ve supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It’s my favourite line-up for years!

“I can’t wait to see 100,000 people turn up to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus – hosted by your favourite clowns (the DJs).”

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale this Thursday, March 21 at 5pm. Tickets will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). See www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend for more information and to book.

Like previous years, the tickets will be geographically weighted: 40% of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30% will be reserved for those in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30% of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK. Ticketmaster will manage the bookings, which the BBC calls “the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1’s Big Weekend”.

The BBC said: “There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.”