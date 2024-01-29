Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stockwood Park in Luton will host BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 this May – with crowds of over 100,000 music fans expected to attend the live music event.

Around 100 acts will play across four stages – Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing – from May 24 to 26. While the full line-up is yet to be announced, you can expect some of the biggest stars in the world as well as new and emerging artists. The schedule and ticketing will be published in the coming months.

The Big Weekend was announced today. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The BBC said it is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that “Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival”.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend is our favourite time of the year and we love taking it somewhere new every year. This year is the turn of Luton to experience the full Radio 1 treatment. It’s a simple mission really: we just want everyone who comes along to have the best time.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “The fact that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, one of the UK’s largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton.

“Not only will this event give a multi-million pound boost to Luton’s economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town.”

The BBC visited Luton Town FC’s stadium to make the announcement. Luton Town Football Club Chief Executive Gary Sweet said: “There are so many great things happening here on a daily basis, and we saw the overwhelming feeling of positivity flowing through our streets when we celebrated our promotion to the Premier League last May.

“That feel-good factor has continued as we’ve welcomed the world’s top footballers to Luton this season, and hosting Radio One’s Big Weekend and some of the world’s top music artists is sure to give everyone in our town another few days to remember.

"Luton is now officially cool."