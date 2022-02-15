Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob, is among the acts taking part

Musical superstars from around the world will head to Milton Keynes this summer for the UK's biggest reggae festival.

Reggae Land takes over Campbell Park on Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31, promising the best live reggae, dub and dancehall artists on three stages.

And if that's not enough, there will be authentic food in the Caribbean Food Village as well as plenty of drinks in the festival's rum shacks, gin bars and Caribbean cocktail bars.

The line-up for the Reggae Land festival

Among the headliners on the Saturday is Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob. Julian will bringing his beautifully soulful reggae music to the show along with his band The Uprising. Julian has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards and known for his feelgood sounds.

David Rodigan takes to the stage spinning a set off dancefloor shakers and exclusive dub, dancehall, and reggae tracks. Musical Youth and Trojan Sound System are also on the bill, as are the Glasgow-based sound system Mungo’s Hi-Fi, along with the likes of Dub Smugglers featuring Kuntri Ranks and Solo Banton.

Shaggy, known best for his tunes Boombastic and It Wasn’t Me, plays on the Sunday. Shaggy has received seven Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards and promises to get the whole family moving. Reggae and dub titans The Dualers, Gentleman’s Dub Club and Eek A Mouse are among the other acts playing.

The respected Jamaican roots songwriter and singer Horace Andy will bring his distinctive and soulful vocals live to the festival, along with General Levy, Aswad, Kiko Bun and many more. Other performances comes from bass and dub pioneers Iration Steppas, Don Letts, The Heatwave Presents Hot Wuk and Reggae Roast featuring Natty Campbell.