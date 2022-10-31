Bonfire Night is one of the most exciting events of the year – and there are some fantastic fireworks displays set to take place in around Luton this year.

Luton’s free annual firework display will be returning to Popes Meadow (Old Bedford Road) on Saturday (November 5). The firework show is famous for being one of Luton’s most popular events. Background entertainment will begin at 7pm with the main fireworks display starting at 7.30pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as possible from 6.30pm to secure a good spot to enjoy the show. To find out more information, visit the website.

Barton Rovers are hosting their own Firework Spectacular on Friday (November 4). The event will take place in Barton Rovers Football Club in Barton Le Clay, from 6pm to 11pm. A great selection of food will be available, as well as rides, music and more. You can find out more information and purchase tickets by visiting the Skiddle website.

If you fancy travelling a little further afield, Ampthill fireworks display is also taking place on Friday, (November 4) at Ampthill Great Park. Gates open at 6pm, and the fireworks display starts at 8pm. You can expect to find a fairground, food and hot drinks, and also live music and entertainment. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Ampthill Fireworks website.