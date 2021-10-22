Cali-R return will add musical sparkle to fireworks night in Dunstable!

Dunstable can expect fireworks on November 5 - but not of the whiz, bang, crash variety.

It’s the date for the latest Cali-R event at the United Services Club, with Sid Hudson presenting a night of reggae, ska, 2 Tone, 60s soul and Mod and Northern sounds. He’ll be ably assisted by guest DJ Andy Chesham, owner of Vinyl Revelations record shop in Luton and promoter of gigs all over the country, including London’s famous 100 Club.

Tickets at £10 are available from Vinyl Revelations, Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); Bigstuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); United Services, High Street South, Dunstable (01582 475607); and via www.cali-r.com.

Glynn Mr Soul

Sid, who won a gold medal as business hero at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Awards earlier this year and silver at the SME National Awards at Wembley after being nominated for his work during lockdown when he attracted a global audience for his online show, is also gearing up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Cali-R: The Biggest Party in Town takes place on Saturday, December 4, at Dunstable Conference Centre, High Street North, Dunstable, featuring Glynn Mr Soul, as well as Sid on the decks and former World Champion Father Christmas, Luton’s Ron Horniblew, handing out the goodies.

International soul singer Glynn Carelse has toured the world, performing in Hong Kong, Macau, China, Dubai, South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting Alexander O’Neal, Jocelyn Brown, Mica Paris, The Three Degrees, Aswad, The Drifters and Alison Limerick.

Tickets at £15 can be bought from Vinyl Revelations, Big Stuff, the website and Top Gear, High Street Flitwick (01525 715299).