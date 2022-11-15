A group of Luton citizens have banded together under a Luton Comic Con Organising Committee to raise interest and funds for a Luton Comic Con event next year.

Conventions under the ‘Comic Con’ umbrella take place across the world, with the largest being in San Diego on the west coast of the US.

There are now hopes that Luton could potentially be added to the list of UK venues, however the team are currently struggling to find potential/interested exhibitors and sponsors to “bring the project to life”.

Comic Con events are linked to film, gaming, television, and cosplay.

Most Popular

Project leader Jamie said: “The idea of Luton Comic Con came about after attending similarly-themed events in London and Birmingham. After a little bit of research, I found out that there are other towns and cities up and down the country holding their own events. Being that Luton is considered a very culturally-rich town, I felt a Comic Con-named event would fit in to Luton perfectly.”

The committee are looking for companies who are in the trade of selling themed merchandise such as comics, figurines, manga, anime, DVDs and Blu-rays. They are also open to the idea of liaising with charities (special needs groups, etc.) who are looking to organise a day out.

Jamie added: “We are experiencing funding issues because of people's reduced disposable income as well as businesses having to tighten their belts to stay afloat. The best measure possible, which has been taken and proven through online feedback, is to demonstrate that there is demand.

"The initial response I got when I proposed the very idea on a Luton Facebook group was overwhelmingly-positive, which tells me, beyond my harshest doubts, that there is definitely a market for this within Luton. Luton has been a beacon of culture longer than I have walked this earth. Let's come together, pool our passion and resources, and better our quality of living and give people of the surrounding counties and regions another reason to come to our hometown of Luton for the day!”

Advertisement

Jamie formed the Luton Comic Con Organising Committee, a group of people with a passion that burns blindingly for culture. “I was bullied throughout the entirety of my school years, but I felt I was brought up exposed to a common narrative that I had no right to choose a hobby or past-time for myself without being unfairly and unconstructively criticised for thinking differently by those around me.”

A brief Google search led Jamie to cosplay, which features heavily in Comic Con events.

“Because of the secrecy of the nature of the style of cosplay I do, I can't say much about it, otherwise that would "break my illusion", and playing true to the saying: a magician never reveals their secrets!" he added.

Jamie and the committee emphasise that dressing up is “by no means, a children-only past-time”.

Advertisement

“There will always be a childish side in us. If you feel pressured by someone else not to do something, that's their problem for not being able to see outside the lens of their own standards.”