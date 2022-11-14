If you’re looking for a fun day out this November, High Town Christmas Fete has you covered.

The fete on Sunday, November 27 will be packed with arts and crafts, Santa’s grotto, music, Christmas carols, and a stall with food, crafts and gifts. It will run from 12pm – 4pm, and mulled wine with mince pies will also be on offer.

Edible High Town is one of many that will have a stall with goodies from its gardens, including the last few remaining bottles of Luton Orchard’s Apple Juice. Women’s Aid in Luton will also have a stall where you can buy crafts and more.

The fete is being funded by High Town Festival, and is in partnership with several companies and charities, including Luton homelessness charity NOAH. You can get free entry into a Christmas hamper prize draw by making warm clothing donations to NOAH.

To find out more visit the Luton Literature website.