A comedian with an impressive list of TV show appearances says she is ‘very much looking forward’ to bringing her show to Luton.

Ria Lina's debut tour, Riawakening, will be coming to Luton’s Hat Factory on May 23 at 7.30pm. The 16+ show delves into several topics including the expectations of women, dating in a new digital world, motherhood, and more.

She said: “Riawakening is about evolving as a woman, partly because I got divorced after the pandemic, so the topics came naturally: what is expected of a woman; what we do, not because we want to, but because society says we should; is divorce really a dirty word?; The crazy world of parenting and online dating (not together!).

Ria Lina is coming to Luton during her Riawakening tour

"It's a one-woman show told in the format of stand-up comedy so it is really accessible for everyone old enough to get married or divorced. I poured everything I am into it, but then, because 'I'm a bit much', I had to take bits out again - but that's fine, I'll do those in the next show that I'm already working on!”

Ria first began pursuing comedy while she was in university. She said: “I found comfort in the slightly solitary, primarily male, world of outcasts and alternative thinkers that is comedy. It was also the hardest thing I had ever done, and I love a challenge!

"I soon became a full-time comedian and left the lab. But I've always kept my hand in science communication, particularly during the pandemic, because I think it's important to help out where you can.”

As an autistic woman, Ria wants to ‘increase the visibility of neurodivergent talent within the entertainment industry’.

She added: “As we learn more about the human brain it is becoming apparent with increased diagnoses that there is a correlation between neurodiversity and art. Therefore it might not be about ‘spaces for neurodivergent people within comedy’ as we might already be the majority.

“The conversation should therefore be about access and visibility; because we are clearly here, but being allowed to identify as such - that is the new freedom. So essentially, watch out! We're already here!”