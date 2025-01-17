Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The late David Lynch’s television legacy and how it shaped how television shows would become years later 📺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world of cinema is mourning the death of David Lynch today .

The celebrated directed, known for his surrealist works, was 78 years old .

Benjamin Jackson looks back at one of Lynch’s legacies and its importance for future TV shows - Twin Peaks.

It was a question that many asked from April 8, 1990: Who killed Laura Palmer?

While the uninitiated might have expected a police procedural drama akin to Hill Street Blues or Law and Order, both titans of U.S. television at the time, instead, viewers were transported to Twin Peaks, a surrealistic world filled with characters as unhinged as they were unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of David Lynch's passing, it's an opportunity to reflect on the genius behind one of television's most ground-breaking and bizarrely beautiful works. Lynch’s influence on television and cinema is unparalleled, leaving a legacy as a master of the surreal and a visionary auteur who challenged the boundaries of storytelling.

Twin Peaks made household names of its stars Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, and Lara Flynn Boyle. It also introduced mainstream audiences to the ominous, dreamlike style Lynch perfected in his works.

David Lynch’s legacy lives on after his death, through his films and the highly influential TV series, Twin Peaks | TPP/Getty Images

Already an Oscar-nominated director by then, Lynch had earned recognition with 1980’s biopic The Elephant Man. However, for cinephiles, his distinctive style had been clear from his feature debut, 1977’s Eraserhead. A haunting, experimental meditation on fatherhood, alienation, and the grotesque, it cemented Lynch’s reputation as a fearless artist.

Lynch’s journey wasn’t without setbacks. His foray into big-budget filmmaking with 1984’s Dune was met with critical panning, and Lynch famously disowned the project. But it was a valuable lesson in creative control, one he carried into the rest of his career, leading to a string of neo-surrealist masterpieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A step ‘down’ into the world of television

Blue Velvet (1986), with its dark underbelly of suburban life, gave us an unforgettable performance by Dennis Hopper and marked Lynch’s first collaboration with both Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern. Dern would later star in Wild at Heart (1990), while MacLachlan took on the iconic role of FBI Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks.

Television, at the time considered a step down for filmmakers, became a fertile ground for Lynch’s imagination. Encouraged by his agent, Tony Krantz, and partnering with Hill Street Blues writer Mark Frost, Lynch ventured into serialized storytelling.

Together, they created a show that combined Frost’s knack for ensemble-driven narratives with Lynch’s singular vision of the uncanny. The result was Twin Peaks, a show that forever changed television.

From the haunting opening credits to the unsettling discovery of Laura Palmer’s body wrapped in plastic, Twin Peaks drew viewers into a world teeming with intrigue, secrets, and the supernatural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Nance, who starred in Eraserhead, played Pete Martell, whose famous line, “She’s dead. Wrapped in plastic,” set the tone for a show unlike anything else on air.

The series blended soapy drama, noir mystery, and Lynch’s signature surrealism. Yet, even as it explored shady deals, love triangles, and malevolent forces, Twin Peaks never lost sight of its central mystery: who killed Laura Palmer? As the story progressed, that question evolved into something deeper, challenging viewers to ask, “Who truly controls their fate in Twin Peaks?”

A television universe across multiple mediums

Lynch’s commitment to pushing boundaries extended beyond the screen. Twin Peaks expanded its universe through unconventional media, such as The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer and The Autobiography of F.B.I. Special Agent Dale Cooper: My Life, My Tapes. These works provided fans with deeper insights into the enigmatic characters and their worlds, cementing Lynch’s reputation as a storyteller unafraid to experiment.

However, the show’s second season was plagued by network interference and narrative challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resolution of Laura Palmer’s murder midway through the season left the series directionless, as ABC pressured Lynch and Frost to tone down its eccentricity. Frustrated by the creative compromises, Lynch distanced himself from the project, and Twin Peaks was cancelled after two seasons. Despite this, its influence endured, inspiring legions of fans and countless creators.

In 2017, Lynch returned to Twin Peaks for a long-awaited third season, titled Twin Peaks: The Return. This continuation was a testament to his unyielding vision, offering more questions than answers and reminding audiences that Lynch’s work is as much about the journey as the destination.

It explored long-standing mysteries, including the identity of Diane, the unseen recipient of Cooper’s tape recordings, and gave fans closure—albeit in Lynch’s typically cryptic way.

David Lynch’s death marks the end of an era, but his legacy remains vivid in the art he left behind. Twin Peaks paved the way for the “prestige television” we now celebrate, demonstrating that TV could be just as complex and ambitious as cinema. Without it, series like The Sopranos or The Wire might not have dared to redefine the medium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch was a pioneer of surrealist storytelling, and his works—whether film or television—remain a testament to his belief that art should challenge, mystify, and, ultimately, transport us. Twin Peaks is a shining example of this ethos, a series that remains as hypnotic and unnerving today as when it first aired.

The question of “Who killed Laura Palmer?” may have been answered, but Lynch’s artistry ensures that the mysteries of Twin Peaks and its strange, wonderful world will endure forever.

Where can I stream Twin Peaks?

The first two seasons of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks can be streamed now through Paramount Plus (subscription required).

Were you a fan of Twin Peaks or any of the late David Lynch’s works? Share your experiences of the late director’s work by leaving a comment down below.