A new festival is bringing South Asian culture to Luton.

Desifest will take place in Wardown Park on Saturday (September 2) and Sunday (September 3) from 1pm to 8pm. The festival is being hosted by Desi Arts Development Group CIC, which formed earlier this year.

The free two day event will celebrate Desi culture with music, dance, food stalls and international arts, as well as local artists performing. Information stalls, a health zone and a sports area will also be available.

A spokesperson for Desifest said: “We have come together to start a new festival, making it inclusive to all communities of Luton, sharing health and social inclusion at the heart.