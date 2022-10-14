Luton's Diwali events take place over two days, October 21 and October 22.

Diwali celebrations are set to light up Luton this month with a series of spectacular music and dance performances.

The festival will take place on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at St George’s Square, Luton – and is set to be ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

Roy Greening, BID Director and General Manager of The Mall, commented: “It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate cultural events like Diwali in our wonderfully diverse town.

Many acts will be performing over the two day festival.

"We are delighted to be a key sponsor of this fantastic festival and can’t wait for the community to come together on the 21st and 22nd of October and enjoy it – everyone is welcome.”

Diwali in Luton Events Manager, Furhaad Ahmed, added: “The Arts Council like to part fund events so the support from The Mall Luton was essential to obtaining this funding. This year we have also had support from Luton BID, HSBC Bank UK, Barnfield College and Revoluton Arts.

“It is thanks to all this generosity that our Hindu festival of lights is set to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Here are just a few of the amazing acts that will be performing:

Dance act Signature will be performing at 7.15pm on October 21. They are a contemporary Bhangra act that's mixed with Michael Jackson songs.

The boys earned global appeal after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2008 and are set to wow the crowds in Luton.

Aadya Rajwanshi rose to fame when she made all four celebrity coaches turn their chairs around giving her a standing ovation, during her time on The Voice Kids UK.

Her performances fuse together Bollywood, Indian Classical and English Pop – and she is performing in Luton at 4pm on October 22.

Jodi Dancers are “traditional Punjabi folk dancers who have a vast range of experience of performing at live shows, wowing the crowd with their energetic dance moves”.

The dancers use their platform to raise awareness around mental health. They are performing at 3.45pm and 5.45pm on October 22.

Next Generation Youth Theatre helps young people to create theatre and dance performances, and are performing at 12.45pm on October 22.

Olivia Lynn is a singer, entertainer and was Luton's Young Achiever in 2020. She is well known for her unique Country Pop Sound and will be performing at 4pm on October 21, and 1pm on October 22.

Kalpesh Dance Academy are an Indian Dance Company, based in London. The founder director and choreographer Kalpesh Patel teaches Bollywood, Raas-Garba, Bhangra and semi-classical dances to all age groups, nationalities and cultures. They are performing at 4.30pm and 5.45pm on October 21.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the second night of celebrations (October 22) will feature a colourful parade an incredible firework display at 7.30pm.