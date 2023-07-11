DJ Marvin Humes is a big hit with the crowd at Dunstable’s Party in the Park
The highly-anticipated event featured a remarkable line-up of talented artists, who captivated the hearts of the Dunstable community with their outstanding performances, along with craft and gift stalls, food caterers, children’s activities, and funfair rides.
Headlining the event was Marvin Humes, who took to the stage with a mesmerising DJ set. His non-stop beats and infectious energy had the crowds dancing and singing to the hottest tunes around.
Party in the Park also showcased the local talents of Tony Bignell, who sang some classics from renowned artists, Grace George with her mesmerizing vocals, plus Joshua Thomas-Conn, whose passion for music resonated deeply with the audience.
Also performing were All That Soul, with their powerhouse vocals, and New Monarchs, an up-and-coming band known for their unique sound. The PAD and OnPointe Dance Academy wowed the audience with their stunning choreography and seamless movements and The Stardust Theatre Company’s passion for performing shone through.
Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones said:”A brilliant day in Dunstable that saw thousands come together to enjoy yet another music event for our town. We certainly love music! So good to be able to showcase up and coming talent and give opportunity to groups who are only just starting out.”
Queensway Karaoke gave everyone the chance to perform from the selection of bands who performed at Dunstable’s Queensway Hall and more.
Organisers, Dunstable Town Council, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the performers, stall holders, litter pickers, security, St John's Ambulance, Event Production Live, catering vendors and all who attended for making it an unforgettable party.