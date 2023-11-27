Dunstable celebrates Rich History with book launch and historical event

Priory Church of St Peter recently hosted a successful book launch and talks that brought Dunstable’s history to life during the Bedfordshire Day event.

Many local people came to the event to get their copy of the book, ‘They Came to the Crossroads’, which delves into the captivating tales of renowned individuals who came to Dunstable over the centuries.

From 13th century Prior Richard de Morins, Civil War soldiers to aviation pioneer Amy Johnson, their presence is forever connected to the town on the crossroads.

The book launch, held on 25th November 2023, featured fascinating talks by two of the authors.

The morning talk was all about Bess of Hardwick, her Cavendish family, Cardinal Wolsey, and their links to Dunstable by Jean Yates.

Stephen Williams’s talk ‘How Dunstable Helped Narnia, and the Hobbit Come to Life, told to us by a Friendly Whipsnade Lion’ followed in the afternoon.

Visitors also witnessed two re-enactments of the Sealed Knot storming the Priory Church and capturing the priest which brought the past vividly to life, immersing attendees in the story of the Priory Church and its wooden doors with bullet holes.

Complementing all this was the presence of various historical personalities from the town and local area.

Visitors enjoyed talking to them and finding out more about their fascinating lives.

Dunstable Mayor with the Authors of the book 'They Came to the Crossroads'

A copy of the book that was available 'They Came to the Crossroads'.