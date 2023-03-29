Are you looking for some eggcellent family activities over Easter? There’s plenty to choose from.

Following a successful World Book Day celebration, Angel Miller’s No Ordinary Bookshop is back with more free activities – with a special Easter event this Saturday (April 1). There’ll be a chance to take part in decorating easter eggs, painting, colouring, illuminous scratch activities, and stencilling with storytelling. The event will run from 12pm to 4pm at the Market Hall in Luton (LU1 2TA). No Ordinary Bookshop's previous free event for World Book Day was a triumph, and Angel said: “Parents were really pleased and we had about 60 children attend the workshop in total.”

Luton’s Mall is set to host a range of eco-based activities this Easter holiday, with free daily events for families to enjoy. The cracking activities will run from Tuesday (April 4) to Saturday (April 15) – excluding Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. All activities will have an environmental focus and will be held at the pop-up ‘Nature Reserve’ located in Central Square, between 11am and 5.30pm each day. All of the activities are free for families to enjoy, and visitors are encouraged to pre-book or arrive early to avoid disappointment.

An Easter basket filled with eggs is seen on April 10, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There will also be an Eco-Trail around the shopping centre, where participants will have the chance to win one of five fantastic eco themed prizes. Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Our eco-themed Easter is sure to be a massive hit with local families, providing free school holiday fun and a huge range of activities to ensure that the little ones never go bored! Come and join us, we can’t wait to welcome you.” To view a full list of daily Easter events in the Mall, visit The Mall’s website.

Dunstable Library is running a range of free crafts and activities to keep the children entertained during the Easter holidays. You can drop in between 10am and 3pm from Monday (April 3) to Friday (April 14) without booking. Activities throughout the holidays include making Easter egg cards and treat boxes, decorating Easter bags, and more. There will also be an Easter egg decoration competition, and a movie night for young adults aged 13 to 19 on Friday (April 14) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

