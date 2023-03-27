Everyone is invited to Luton's Big Iftar celebrations - with fun including a giant inflatable games and sunset meal

The countdown for Luton’s Iftar celebrations has begun.

People of all faith backgrounds are invited to attend Luton’s Big Iftar on Friday (March 31), at St George’s Square.

Activities will include a giant inflatable football dart board by Luton Town FC, inflatable bowling cage by Wickets, face painting, henna, and a quiz for children. There will also be a sunset meal to mark the end of the daily fast.

Ticket proceeds will go towards tackling holiday hunger through Luton Foodbank. Salma Khan, Project Coordinator at Luton Foodbank said: “Many families are having to choose between heating and eating. This is not a choice families in our town should have to make. We’re pleased to be working with the Big Iftar to tackle holiday hunger by providing a nutritious breakfast to children during the Easter break.”

Event organiser, Mohammed Tariq, said: “The Big Iftar brings our town’s diverse communities together to share good food and company in a space which highlights our commonalities and celebrates everything that’s great about Luton.”

The annual community get together will be presented by Inspire FM and Atrumed Healthcare, and The Big Iftar Luton is in partnership with Luton Council, Bedfordshire Police and Chaul End Nursery.

The Big Iftar Luton was started in 2013 by Inspire FM. Since then a range of individuals and organisations have been recognised for their efforts – including Amani Liaquat, who was amongst the community heroes honoured at the event.