Free family fun at National Trust's summer of play at Dunstable Downs
Make the most of the longer days, and warmer weather with the National Trust’s Summer of Play.
The Summer of Play is coming to Dunstable Downs with fun and games for all.
The sports fields and family fun activities return every day between July 22 and September 3 with free activities, designed specifically for children. Take part in activities such as football, table tennis, archery and much much more. Activities are self-led, just pick up the equipment from the visitor centre, or join one of the coach-led activities, delivered by local sports groups.
The events are from 10am – 4pm, with coach led active fun and games sessions on various dates from 11am – 1pm
Soft Archery Sessions are on 26 July, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 August from 11am – 3pm
Have a go at archery with Pepperstock Archers takes place on 5 & 20 August from 11am – 3pm.
Head to the website to find out more: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs