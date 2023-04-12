Free St George's Day fun is coming to Luton - including live music and Britain's Got Talent magician

Luton’s St George’s day celebrations are taking place in Wardown Park this year.

The event will run on Sunday (April 23), and free entertainment including JezO magician (as seen on Britain’s Got Talent), crafts, and face painting will be in store.

The Luton Concert Band will also be playing, signalling the start of this year’s Wardown Bandstand programme which will feature jazz, soul, reggae and gospel.

St George's Day fun is coming to Luton

The Luton Concert Band said: “We feel honoured to have been asked to play for such an exciting event by the council. It’s always fun to showcase live music in our town. We are looking forward to it and hope to put on a great performance.”

People can also book, for a cost, peddle boat sessions on Wardown Park Lake and adventure golf.

Adam Divney, Service Director at Luton Council said, "We’re really looking forward to this year’s St George’s Day and it being hosted in Wardown Park, meaning people can enjoy the bandstand, peddle boats and various other activities on offer. It’s going to make for an exciting day out and a great opportunity for friends and family to grab a picnic and come and get involved with one of our most popular events”.

A large sponsor for the event is Luton Rising, the council’s airport company.