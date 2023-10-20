News you can trust since 1891
Get ahead on Christmas plans with Luton's Culture Trust this December

Popular Christmas events are returning to Luton venues
By Natalie Cummings
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Get ready to celebrate the magic of Christmas with the Culture Trust.

The popular winter light celebration ‘Stockwood Illuminated’ is set to return this year at Stockwood Discovery Centre. The Discovery Centre will be lit up with hundreds of magical lights for the self-guided tour around the historic gardens.

Attendees will be given the chance to wander through period gardens and courtyards, before warming back up with a hot chocolate after the finale.

    Ashley Bishop, Director of Customer Experience at the Culture Trust, said: “The interactive trail now encompasses areas of the grounds not previously featured, which look mesmerising under the lighting installations. We want everyone to feel they can explore further, discover the perfect photo opportunity, and just enjoy exploring Stockwood under new light."

    The event will run from Friday December 15 until Saturday 23 December, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Adult entry tickets are priced at £7.50 and concession entry tickets are £5.50, with a £1 booking fee each. Free parking will be available nearby.

    At the Hat Factory Arts Centre, a much-loved children’s theatre will be putting on a Peter Pan and Me theatre show. Full House Theatre is performing the whimsical and fun adventure story for small people with big imaginations.

    Rachel Donlan, Arts and Programme Manager at the Culture Trust, said: “The story centres around Michael Darling as he recalls his childhood memories of pirates, mermaids, fairies and Peter Pan in this visually stunning and emotionally moving piece.”

    Father Christmas will be visiting Wardown House, Museum & Gallery as part of the Culture Trust's Christmas themed events this December

    In the show, Michael has always wondered about his childhood memories of flying through the night sky. He remembers a far-away island of pirates, mermaids, fairies and Peter Pan – but wonders if it is all a dream.

    Tickets for the performance, which will be taking place across multiple times, are currently selling fast. Adult tickets cost £11, tickets for children cost £9, plus a £1 booking fee each.

    Father Christmas will be stopping at Wardown House, Museum and Gallery from December 9 to December 23. Attendees can listen to a festive story from Mother Christmas, meet the whimsical elves, and receive a special gift from Father Christmas.

    Tickets cost £15 per child, £6 for adults and a £1 booking fee each. To view a full list of Christmas events, visit the Culture Trust website.

