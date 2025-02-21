Get to know the pink haired, indie-rock artist taking over Luton's Independent Venue Week

If you don't know Lizzie Esau, then now's the time to get to know her. With an impressive list of accomplishments already under her belt, from performing at Glastonbury, on the Ones to Watch 2024 BBC Introducing list, and featuring on Amazon Prime series 'My Lady Jane'; It isn't hard to predict Lizzie's future is heading for greatness.

Thanks to the University of Bedfordshire's collaboration with The Castle for Independent Venue Week, Media, Marketing and Public Relations student Fleur Siobhan interviewed Lizzie Esau ahead of her gig at the Castle in Luton

Rocking her iconic fabulous pink hair, indie rock singer-songwriter Lizzie Esau gets candid with me as she shares insights into her creative process, inspirations, and what fans can expect from one of her shows.

What can music lovers expect from a Lizzie Esau concert?

Ups and downs, but in a good way. The songs have lots of different dynamics to them so a lot of highs and lows, excitement, and intimate moments, which is a lot of fun.

From your own music which song is your favourite and why?

Lazy Brain' is probably one of my favourites, it's about beating yourself up for being lazy, which is such a day-to-day feeling, and then the song goes on about looking after yourself. One of my proudest songs is probably 'Stay On The Phone’, it’s a bit under the radar, but it will have its day.

I love the sneak peek of your new song, '25,' on TikTok. Can you tell me a bit more about it?

It is one of my new favourite songs that I am currently writing! The inspiration came from getting older. I just turned twenty-five, and all my friends have always been older, so I have always felt younger, but there is this thing about 25 where you feel like yeah, I'm young but I'm not getting any younger. It is about social pressures and about knowing yourself.

Do you have any advice for any artists starting out?

The most important thing I realised is that you can't do this alone, it is so important to build good relationships and get yourself a bit of a team who will support you and put yourself out there, try and get to these places( radio) and build a support network. I have had a lot of people behind me and supporting me, I couldn't have done what I have so far in my career without my team.

My biggest advice to anyone is to be as authentic as possible, people want to see your real and raw emotions right now, don't try and follow a trend that you think people will be interested in, because things are always changing, just be true to yourself!

What was performing at Glastonbury festival like?

I have been performing at festivals since I was quite young, I was around 20. So, since I have been doing festivals for so long, I want to keep doing big festivals for myself now, but I never take it for granted. The more I do these festivals I think wow I can’t believe I am still doing this and there are so many great people out there, I know I am so lucky to be doing this.It is not all turn-up, and everything is amazing because there is pressure because you know how lucky and rare this is, especially Glastonbury. It is so amazing to say I have ever been to Glastonbury, turning up and having to perform is pressure but you can’t let it get to you.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

I hate being too mellow before I go on stage, I try to be energetic and buzzing as much as possible to be at the level on stage that I need to be. If I ever get too nervous, I just try and breathe calmly, but I like being a bit nervous because it means I care.

Do you have any dream projects and collaborations?

I loved playing Glastonbury, so I think it would be amazing to perform on the pyramid stage one day. My dream collaboration would be to work with FKA Twigs or Imogen Heap; I love Imogen Heap! I would love to write a song for Paul McCartney, just for him to even know my name and exist would be incredible.

What can we expect next for Lizzie Esau?

We currently have just gotten some new merch and vinyl which is exciting. We also have new music coming soon, I think people will be surprised, there are some different style changes in there. We have more festivals coming up this year and we are also touring again in March.Lizzie Esau's ‘She’s a Scorpio’ and new EP 'Spilling Out The Truth’ are both out now.