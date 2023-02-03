Half term family fun in Luton at Wardown Park and Stockwood Discovery Centre
Here is what you can look forward to this month
Are you looking for fun activities at Wardown Park and Stockwood Discovery Centre this month? Luton’s Culture Trust have you covered.
Every month, the Culture Trust hosts events across several venues, which also includes The Hat Factory in Bute Street (Luton, LU1 2EY). To view a February highlights list of Hat Factory events this February, visit the website.
Wardown Park
Wardown House, Museum & Gallery (Old Bedford Road, LU2 7HA) will be hosting a bitesize retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet as part of the half term festival, Feb Fest. The show will run at both 11.30am and 2pm on Wednesday, February 15 for £7 a ticket. The running time for the event is 50 minutes, and the listed age guidance is 8+. Tickets can be booked via the Culture Trust website.
Stockwood Discovery Centre
On Sunday, February 12 at 11am, an Artisan Food, Art and Crafts Fair takes place at Stockwood Discovery Centre. Entries to the fair are free, and it is suitable for all ages. The market carries a selection of handmade crafts, food and drinks, as well as a cafe and various stalls.
On Tuesday (February 14) at 11:30am and 2pm, the Culture Trust’s Feb Fest continues with Curious Investigators. The family show is “Inventive, engaging and tons of fun”. The running time is 40 minutes with no interval, and tickets cost £7 each. The age guidance for the show is 3+. To book tickets, visit the Culture Trust website.