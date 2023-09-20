News you can trust since 1891
The procession will start at Luton Town Hall
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Rathayatra procession in Trafalgar Square. Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty ImagesRathayatra procession in Trafalgar Square. Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
Rathayatra procession in Trafalgar Square. Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Hundreds of Hare Krishna devotees are expected to walk through Luton during a historic procession this weekend.

It will be the first time that the ‘Festival of Chariots’, also known as Ratha Yatra, will take place in the town. On Sunday (September 24), followers are set to start walking from the war memorial in front of the town hall at 12pm. The parade will finish at the end of Market Hill.

Between 2pm and 3pm, attendees can enjoy free vegetarian food, while children can have fun colouring and face painting.

As part of the ancient celebration, there will be books, beads and meditation stalls for guests to learn more about the Ratha Yatra’s history.

    Prasad Vaidya, one of the organisers, said: “This is an ancient tradition of a procession that takes place around the world, originating in India. This is going to be the first time in Luton.” For more information, click here.