No expense was spared for the gala!

Councillors, community leaders and one of Luton’s MPs celebrated Ghanaian culture in all its colours at a gala on Saturday.

The event at the Grand Park Hall was organised by the Ghana Society, founded by councillor Maria Lovell. The gala was dedicated to Kente, the colourful fabric of the country, and how it can be used for tourism and trade. Cllr Lovell, who is the Development Queen Nkosuohemaa of the royal kente cloth, said: “[It was a] well attended cross community event that was unique in bringing communities together to celebrate this royal cloth of Ghana.”

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Minister of Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boaten both took to the microphone to speak to the crowd.

Special guests at the gala were given the Kente Heritage Award for their work in the community. Attendees were treated to cultural performances including a dance from the Kaasah culture group from Northern Ghana, and a fantastic saxophonist who wandered the room.

1 . Kente Fest Gala 2023 It was a night filled with smiles, music and dancing Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2 . Kente Fest Gala 2023 Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins speaks to the audience Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3 . Kente Fest Gala 2023 The men were dressed to the nines! Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4 . Kente Fest Gala 2023 Councillor Maria Lovell with deputy mayor of Luton, councillor Zanib Raja. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales