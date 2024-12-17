James Gunn's new Superman teaser reveals the dramatic timeline of the film's production 🎞

The first teasers for the long anticipated “Superman” reboot have appeared online.

The film though has had a storied production, full of new faces and controversial re-castings.

In celebration of the first teasers, here’s a look at the timeline of the film - including Henry Cavill’s shock replacement.

Some of us are pretty giddy in the offices today, after two teasers were released by James Gunn and DC Studios for the highly-anticipated “Superman” reboot.

The film, scheduled for release in theatres on July 11 2025, has had a storied history though regarding its production - originally titled “Superman: Legacy,” both Gunn and fellow DC Studios CEO Peter Safran scrapped plans for the universe after the problems that arose with “Justice League” and a planned “Man of Steel” sequel.

From then, the fandom were shocked with the recasting of the original Superman from the “Snyderverse” iteration of films, crossovers confirmed with animated series and even the inclusion of a super pooch.

All of which has led us to the final teasers dropping, and the first full trailer set to be released to the public on December 18 2024 - so, what was the timeline from Henry Cavill being “rumoured” to portray Superman once again to the first teasers dropping in December 2024?

James Gunn’s “Superman” timeline - from inception to trailer

As the first teasers for the new "Superman" film have dropped, what has been the storied production timeline for the upcoming DCEU film? | DC Studios

2022

October: Henry Cavill no longer the Man of Steel

Following his return as Superman in ”Black Adam” (released in October 2022), Henry Cavill confirmed on social media that he was returning to the role of Superman for future DC films. This led many fans to believe that Cavill would continue as Superman under the new DC leadership.

However, just two months later, December 2022, following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios, it was announced that Cavill would no longer be continuing as Superman. Gunn made it clear that the new “Superman” film would focus on a younger version of the character, meaning Cavill’s iteration of Superman would be retired.

November: Gunn and Safran's DCU Overhaul

Gunn and Safran's approach to the DC Universe involved a complete reorganization, with a fresh vision for the characters. It became clear that Cavill’s version of Superman, which was part of the DCEU (including “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League”), would not align with the direction they were taking for the new DC Universe.

2023

March: New Superman Casting

Gunn officially announced that a new Superman would be cast for his upcoming film, which would focus on a younger Clark Kent, prior to his fully developed persona as the superhero. Gunn had already written the script for the movie, titled “Superman: Legacy,” which would explore Clark’s early days at the Daily Planet and his transition into Superman.

Around this time, news broke that auditions for the new Superman were underway, and various actors were rumoured to be in the running. The casting process was kept highly secretive, and Gunn made it clear that the new Superman would embody a younger and less experienced version of the character.

June: Official Superman Casting

David Corenswet - your new Clark Kent/Superman | Getty Images/DC

It was revealed that David Corenswet, an actor known for his role in “The Politician,” had been cast as Clark Kent/Superman. This was part of the larger rebranding of the DC Universe under Gunn and Safran's leadership. Gunn and Safran confirmed that “Superman: Legacy” would kick off the new DC Universe, and the film would follow the early years of Clark Kent’s career as a reporter and the beginning of his journey as the iconic hero.

June: Announcement

James Gunn, newly appointed co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, announces plans to reboot the Superman franchise under the DC Universe (DCU) with a new film that would follow a younger Clark Kent in his early days as Superman. This announcement is part of the broader slate of DCU films and shows, officially marking a fresh approach to the Superman character.

2024

February: “Superman” begins

Principal photography begins on Superman's canonical birthday, with filming starting in Svalbard, Norway. Gunn chooses the Adventdalen valley for the Fortress of Solitude scenes due to its remote beauty and similarity to the Arctic landscape. Production begins under the working title “Genesis.” Henry Braham is tapped as cinematographer, and the film is shot entirely in IMAX, setting the tone for a visually immersive experience.

March: Wendell Pierce cast as Perry White

Getty Images for Critics Choice

Wendell Pierce is officially announced as Perry White, a major character in Superman's world. Pierce, a respected actor known for his roles in “The Wire” and “Jack Ryan,” was widely praised by fans for his casting.

Some minor controversy arose when Pierce was initially misunderstood as having been cast as a younger version of the character, which was quickly clarified.

March: Filming in Georgia and Ohio

Filming moves to Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where production is expected to continue through August 2024. This includes extensive shoots in Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio, where iconic urban landscapes are used to represent Metropolis.

Filming in Ohio takes place at numerous significant locations, including Progressive Field and Public Square in Cleveland, where the Daily Planet headquarters is shot at the Leader Building.

April: Jonathan and Martha Kent Casting

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell are cast as Jonathan and Martha Kent. The casting generates a mixture of excitement and surprise, with some fans initially questioning the casting choices based on the actors’ previous roles, but eventually praising their performances in early set photos.

June: “Creature Commandos” Crossovers

James Gunn announces that characters from the animated “Creature Commandos” series will appear in the Superman film. Fans are intrigued by the prospect of a shared DCU universe across animation and live-action, creating anticipation for a connected universe.

June: New Castings

Christopher McDonald attends The Agency | Premiere in NY on November 21, 2024 in New York City | Getty Images for Paramount+

Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald join the cast as Daily Planet employees Steve Lombard, Cat Grant, and Ron Troupe, respectively. Hoover’s return to a Gunn project after appearing in his previous films is noted by fans, who express excitement about her role.

June: Production Moves to Northeast Ohio

Filming moves to Cleveland, where six weeks of filming begin in downtown Cleveland. Iconic Cleveland landmarks like the Detroit–Superior Bridge and Progressive Field are used, building anticipation for Metropolis’ visual representation. Filming continues with scenes of Superman's civilian life, blending real-world locations with fictional elements.

July: Filming Wraps in Cleveland

Filming in Cleveland is completed, with Gunn confirming a few weeks of shooting remaining. Fans begin to anticipate what Metropolis will look like after seeing these urban locations transformed for the film.

August: Casting Drama

In a somewhat unexpected move, Sean Gunn, James Gunn’s brother, is cast as Maxwell Lord, a traditionally villainous character in the DC Comics. Fans are divided, with some excited for the family dynamic on set, while others voice concerns about nepotism. However, Gunn’s enthusiasm for his brother's performance quiets most critics.

September: Krypto the Superdog Confirmed

Gunn reveals that Krypto the Superdog, inspired by his own dog Ozu, will appear in the film. He explains that the character is designed with a personal touch, sharing how his pet’s mischievous nature helped shape Krypto’s role. Fans respond with a mix of delight and curiosity, eager to see how Krypto will fit into the Superman mythos.

December: Test Screenings

Test screenings of the film are conducted, and Gunn begins scheduling additional pick-up shots. The inclusion of visual effects teams from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Batman” promises a visually stunning film, and fans anticipate the impressive action sequences that will feature Superman’s abilities.

Do you think despite the storied timeline that James Gunn’s “Superman” movie has experienced that it will meet or exceed expectations? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.