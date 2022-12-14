Join a Christmas sing along with a drag queen as Luton Pride welcomes community for festive Sunday Social event
Pride in Luton is building an LGBTQ+ community for Luton
The social on December 18 will run from 1pm - 4pm at the Hat Factory (Bute Street), and will feature a sing along with Drag Queen Chanel N°5. There will also be Mince Pies and a live magician.
The gathering has been described as “a festive afternoon of fun for the whole LGBTQ+ community”.
Luton celebrated its first pride in June, and Pride in Luton has also hosted events such as the ‘Big Gay Family Picnic’ which took place in September.
It also arranged a trip on October 16 to Queer Britain in London – the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum. Its first Sunday Social took place on November 20 at the Hat Factory.
