Join a Christmas sing along with a drag queen as Luton Pride welcomes community for festive Sunday Social event

Join a Christmas Classic sing along with a drag queen as Pride in Luton hosts a Sunday Social.

The social on December 18 will run from 1pm - 4pm at the Hat Factory (Bute Street), and will feature a sing along with Drag Queen Chanel N°5. There will also be Mince Pies and a live magician.

The gathering has been described as “a festive afternoon of fun for the whole LGBTQ+ community”.

Luton celebrated its first pride in June, and Pride in Luton has also hosted events such as the ‘Big Gay Family Picnic’ which took place in September.

It also arranged a trip on October 16 to Queer Britain in London – the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum. Its first Sunday Social took place on November 20 at the Hat Factory.