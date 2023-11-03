Kente Fest: Exhibit showcases Ghanaian culture in Luton shopping centre this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
An exhibition in Luton is offering visitors the chance to step into a typical Ghanaian kitchen and introducing them to the culture of the West African nation.
In the former Costa Coffee shop in The Mall, the Ghana Society UK has created an immersive experience for people to enjoy and learn more about Ghanian life and history. The exhibit, which was opened at the end of October to coincide with Black History Month, will run until November 26, between 8am and 5pm everyday. Guests are invited to learn about Kente, a traditional Ghanaian textile, made of handwoven cloth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Maria Lovell, CEO of the Ghana Society UK, said: “It’s got so many, many rich colours, and it's woven on a loom. It is similar to something like the Scottish tartan. It has various designs and is worn in the American senate. It is a symbol of black unity. It was worn only by royals, but now that's transcended now evolved that we can all we all own one. "
Shoppers can buy their own Ghanaian clothing at the exhibit, which has artists on hand to talk and educate people about the country. Cllr Lovell explained: “I'm sharing our culture experience. It's right in the shopping centre, rather than walking to Wardown Park, the museum is coming to town. When you are shopping, you can pop in and see something different, another culture that you can learn from.”